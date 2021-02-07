Multiplying the power of 100

OWOSSO — It started in 2016 with a simple idea: If 100 women came together to donate $100 each to a worthy local charity a few times a year, it would make a big positive difference in the community.
The idea worked — and then some, say groups that have benefited.
Five years later, the 100-Plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area has grown to 220 members.
Donations to 14 area nonprofits, from SafeCenter to Shiawassee Goodfellows, have ranged from $15,100 to $23,800, depending on membership levels.
And recently 100-Plus Women Who Care reached a donation milestone with help from an outside anonymous person who kicked in $100, taking the total collected up to an even $300,000.
“We are more than excited to announce the $300,000 — especially during the pandemic. COVID was not going to keep us down,” said Lisa Hood, who formed the group with longtime friends Cindy Schluckebier, Sue Ludington and Becky Hartnagle. “We are thrilled by the commitment of each of our members. It’s truly been incredible for us.”
During 2020, the group managed to hold two of its three annual donation meetings, the first in January prior to the outbreak. The next session had a COVID-style, drive-in format, thanks to a borrowed church parking lot and FM receiver.
The result was $22,300 for the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, which has been closed since the pandemic broke out.
“It’s amazing. The women who started this organization have made an enormous impact — silently, behind the scenes. 100-Plus Women Who Care has changed organizations and lives,” group member Lori Young-Rowlison said.
As a volunteer for Owosso Public Schools, Young-Rowlison advocated in 2016 for the group to donate to the school district’s backpack program, which she said was nearly broke.
The program received $20,750, which “gave us the shot in the arm we needed to keep going,” she said.
Young-Rowlison said she appreciates the “no-nonsense” way meetings are handled. The informal, hour-long sessions quickly get down to business. Three charity names are drawn, and three representatives advocate for a donation. There’s a vote. Majority rules.
That’s it.
“It’s an hour, from the time you leave the house and go home, and you’re done,” she said. “I like that it’s no frills. It’s not a fundraiser where you have to dress up or go to a dinner.”
Young-Rowlison pointed to another plus: Because the group has no operational or administrative costs, every donated penny goes to the organization. And members know how their contributions will be spent, as the charity representative has outlined a plan before the vote.
Members also gain community connections and information about various organizations they might not know much about.
“You find out what the groups do,” Young-Rowlison said. “I’ll get into my car after a meeting and think, ‘Wow, that was great. I didn’t know that.’”
For example, she said, she wasn’t familiar with the services provided by Hospice House of Shiawassee County until Director Janet Sherrard gave a presentation at a 100-Plus Women Who Care meeting in 2017. Hospice House received $21,100.
“Our donation added a big, beautiful room that’s been enjoyed by so many families. It’s like a luxury hotel room,” Sherrard said.
The money enabled the organization to hire a contractor to tear down the 1970s-era sun room in Hospice House and build a large, year-round room for use by families of hospice guests.
Sherrard said she’s proud to say she’s been a member of 100-Plus Women Who Care from the beginning.
“The ladies who started it had a great vision,” she said. “They’ve made a significant impact on Hospice House and the community.”
A $23,800 donation to Shiawassee Goodfellows in 2019 turned out to be the gift that keeps giving. The nonprofit puts on a newspaper drive every fall to raise money to provide local children in need with warm clothing.
Paper drive proceeds and the funds from 100-Plus Women Who Care not only covered the cost of warm clothing for hundreds of children in 2019, but there was enough left over to help out during the year of COVID-19.
“Because of the big donation they gave us, we were able to not fall on our face this year,” Shiawassee Goodfellows President Rob Dorcey said. “We were nearly completely unable to sell papers.”
The pandemic kept several regular volunteers from selling papers. Fortunately, some businesses and individuals sent checks, he said. Still, fewer children were served due to the difficulty of reaching them — another COVID-related problem.
“We would have really struggled to get kids warm clothing without the donation from Women Who Care,” Dorcey said. “They’ve just done amazing things and have only grown. It’s nice to have a lump sum come to these small organizations. It was huge for us — more than we normally collect.”
Owosso Homeless Angels is using the $23,800 it won in 2019 to install a commercial kitchen in the shelter.
“The 100-Plus Women Who Care funds was a huge part of the shelter getting a commercial kitchen in to serve our people,” Owosso Homeless Angels Executive Director Shelly Ochodnicky said. “This kitchen will be so much more than just a place to make food. We are excited to look at ways to teach things like canning and freezing. We also want to teach our people how to get the best bang for your buck in the grocery stores.
“We plan to have many great conversations and building relationships that will last a lifetime through food and our commitment to serve our people,” she continued. “Nothing brings people together like food! We are so grateful these women for supporting our people in the most need.”
The 100-Plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area is planning to continue the drive-in format this year. Meetings will be held in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St., at 6:30 p.m. April 12, June 21 and Oct. 25.
For more information, visit owossowomenwhocare.com.
