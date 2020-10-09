OWOSSO — State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, is seeking his third term in the state House Nov. 3 while Democratic challenger Andrea Kelly Garrison is hoping to “pivot” the seat back into the Democratic camp after more than two decades in Republican hands.
The two candidates are squaring off for the 85th District seat in the Michigan House of Representatives — incumbent Frederick is hoping to win a final term before state law forces him to leave office and Garrison is seeking her first term.
The 85th District includes all of Shiawassee County, and Brady, Brant, Chapin, Chesaning, Fremont, Jonesfield, Lakefield, Maple Grove, Marion and Richland townships in Saginaw County.
Frederick, 38, was first elected in 2016, and has served two terms. House members are limited to three two-year terms under state law.
Frederick has a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Liberty University.
Before being elected to the Michigan House of Representatives, Frederick worked as a legislative staffer in the Michigan House and Senate from 2002-16. He also served on the Owosso City Council from 2007-16, and Owosso mayor from 2009-16.
Frederick believes his experience in politics and small business give him an advantage in rebuilding the economy.
“I recognize the necessities of leadership during times of crisis, having served as mayor of Owosso in the aftermath of the Great Recession and housing crash,” Frederick said via email. “This experience and the relationships built locally over many years have been helpful as I have sought to remain a constructive voice on behalf of our region as uncertainty and division continue to harm people across our state.”
In the 2016 election, Frederick defeated Democrat Anthony Karhoff, Libertarian Roger Snyder and U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Matthew Shepard and was reelected to the seat in 2018, earning approximately 61.79 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Eric Sabin.
Frederick says he is ready to move beyond partisan politics and do what is best for the 85th District. His plans include working to support health care facilities, job training, and maintaining funding levels for schools.
“While in the present era there are those who look at everything merely through a party lens, I believe most of the challenges we face are not partisan in nature. Ongoing work to expose youth and adults to skilled trades careers, better accommodation for individuals with disabilities, bringing additional staff support to our nursing homes and preventing cuts to public school funding during the pandemic are just a few examples of the work I have and will continue to pursue in a third term. It has been a tremendous honor to serve this region and I would welcome the consideration of your readership in my bid for re-election,” Frederick said.
He and his wife Lydia reside in Owosso with their two children Devlin and Katie.
The last Democrat to serve in the 85th District was Clark Harder from 1991-98. Since then, Larry Julian, Richard Ball, Ben Glardon and Frederick have represented the area in the reliably Republican district.
Garrison, 56, has said she hopes to pivot the district back into Democratic hands.
Garrison earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan in 1990, and has spent her career working for entrepreneurs. She is currently working for a consulting firm that helps U.S. manufacturers upgrade and modernize systems.
She also coordinated a $3 million program working with regional economic development groups, universities and other groups that helped retrain workers for careers in the life science industry.
According to Garrson’s website, she is a big theater fan, and was married in September to husband Ray. Garrison’s grandfather Harry F. Kelly was formerly the Michigan governor, a supreme court justice and attorney general.
She has been endorsed by Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan), and former Govs. Jennifer Granholm and James Blanchard.
“I will fight for the entire community — especially the under-represented who have no seat at the table. Unlike the Republican incumbent, I will put partisanship aside and work for all of us. I will make sure our teacher’s pensions are safe and untaxed. I will help our county get fast and free COVID-19 testing. I will work with the school districts to provide free portable wifi to students on the wrong side of the digital divide,” Garrison said via email.
On her website, Garrison said there are multiple reasons she is running.
“I believe a Democratic woman can offer a better representation of the district in Lansing going forward. I see the disparities that exist in my community and I believe I can offer ideas and energy needed to help us recover from the Pandemic in a caring way,” she said. “I was raised within a Michigan political family that strove to help and advocate for others. I am a politically interested resident who is very concerned about our community and Michigan policies.”
On her website, she lists four areas as focuses: education, health care, the environment and the economy.
