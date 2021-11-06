OWOSSO — City officials have released one result from a survey of residents on how to spend the estimated $1.51 million Owosso expects to receive from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act fund.
According to the “ARPA Update,” posted Friday on the city’s Facebook page, a plurality of residents — 35 percent — chose improvements to public infrastructure as their top priority, with 50 percent of them giving the category the highest possible rating, five stars.
Coming in second was improvements to parks and trails, at 13 percent. Eleven percent picked crime and fire prevention, followed by improvements to housing to promote neighborhood revitalization (10 percent), health care development to increase access to all (8 percent), more funding for social programs and nonprofit agencies (7 percent) and city beautification (4 percent). The survey question had 964 respondents.
“The next step in the city’s ARPA process will be to collect applications for ARPA projects,” the post states.
Applications for businesses and nonprofits are available on the city’s website, ci.owosso.mi.us. City employees must submit applications for city-managed projects, such as infrastructure items. The deadline for applications is Jan. 31, the post states.
Council members, who have been discussing spending alternatives over the past several weeks, will begin scoring applications in February.
In March, City Manager Nathan Henne is expected to give council members a presentation on the highest-scoring applications. Council will then make a final selection of ARPA-funded projects.
The city isn’t required to obligate itself to particular ARPA projects until Dec. 31, 2024. Work on ARPA projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
Owosso’s ARPA allocation is based on its population of 14,441. There are 1,724 NEUs in Michigan, sharing $644 million in ARPA funds. Michigan counties received a total of $1.93 billion, and large cities will get a piece of a $1.8 billion pot.
Questions about the survey, ARPA or the project selection process can be directed to ARPA@ci.owosso.mi.us.
