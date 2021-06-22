Fore! Owosso gives golf carts OK to play through

OWOSSO — In 20 days, people will be able to legally ride golf carts on city streets, subject to restrictions.
There’s a chance other off-road vehicles (ORVs) will be allowed as well, in a separate rule change that could take place next month.
Following a public hearing Monday at which four people spoke in favor of allowing golf carts and other ORVs, the Owosso City Council voted 6-1 to approve a rule permitting the use of golf carts on city streets, with limitations.
Council members also approved, 7-0, a motion asking for a draft rule allowing off-road vehicles to be presented at the next council meeting July 5, with a public hearing and possible council action set for a second meeting in July.
Finally, council approved changing language in other local ordinances involving golf carts to match the new rule.
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika, who launched consideration of the golf cart rule, said: “I’ve seen so many driving around, and I think it’s a great idea but I think we do need rules. I have seen children driving them.”
“I support adding ORV language as well,” Mayor Chris Evelelth said, adding that many ORVs have such safety features as lights and turn signals and police have “better things to do” than ticket golf cart and ORV drivers.
An ORV is defined as any motor vehicle designed for or capable of cross-country travel on or immediately over land, water, sand, snow or other natural terrain.
In 2014, the state added a section to the Michigan Vehicle Code allowing for limited and regulated use of golf carts and ORVs on public streets.
Under the amended vehicle code, local units of government can permit golf carts and ORVs on streets with certain restrictions.
The cities of Perry, Laingsburg, Corunna, Ovid and Durand, the village of Chesaning, and townships throughout Shiawassee County allow off-road vehicles on local streets, subject to restrictions.
During the public hearing, Mike Schutt advocated for allowing all types of ORVs, not just golf carts, in Owosso. He said his own vehicles are outfitted with lights and other safety features, and are operated safely.
“Many residents and owners are responsible operators,” Schutt said, adding that families could ride them into town in order to buy ice cream cones, for example. “I think this is a great opportunity.”
Jim Rust, who owns Carts R Us in Owosso Township, said: “We drive our golf cart like it’s a second vehicle.”
Rust urged council to allow golf carts to travel up to 25 mph, instead of the 15 mph limit in the local rule, saying they would be “less of a hazard” if allowed to travel as fast as they are able to go — 25 mph.
One resident said the rule should allow all types of ORVs and drivers be allowed to ride after dusk — prohibited under the rule. She said her family drives a golf cart everywhere, including to Ovid and Oakley and the vehicle is equipped with many safety features.
“We get a lot of enjoyment,” she said. “There isn’t that much for families to do in Owosso. This is one thing I see families come together to do.”
Another resident expressed the view that bicycles present more of a safety risk on public streets than golf carts would.
Some residents said they would like to be able to use either blinkers — allowed under the local rule — or hand signals, not mentioned by the rule.
After the hearing, councilman Nick Pidek said if the local rule follows state law, either blinkers or hand signals would be allowed. The local rule, which was not changed Monday before the vote, requires golf carts to use blinkers.
The new rule permits residents to operate a golf cart on city streets subject to several restrictions, including the following:
n The golf cart operator must be at least 16 and have a driver’s license
n The operator has to ride as near to the right side of the road as possible and exercise due care when passing a standing or moving vehicle
n No operating a golf cart on a state trunk line highway such as M-52 or M-21
n The operator must use a designated path for golf carts adjacent to the street where one is available
n No operating a cart on a pedestrian sidewalk or across a cemetery
n Golf carts can’t go over 15 mph or be operated on a street with a speed limit of more than 30 mph except to cross that street
n No operating a golf cart on the street between 30 minutes before sunset and 30 minutes after sunrise
n No golf carts on the James Miner Riverwalk trail
n No helmets required
n Turning signals required
In recent years, riding golf carts on public streets has become popular locally and in other parts of the state — especially northern Michigan, where customized, souped-up carts on roadways are common.
The new local golf cart rule, effective in 20 days, is an amendment to Owosso’s Traffic and Motor Vehicles section of its code of ordinances.
