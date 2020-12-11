Sex offender sent to prison for failing to register

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court by Judge Matthew Stewart for failing to register as a sex offender.
Darrel Martin, 29, was sentenced to at least three years in prison and ordered to pay court fines and costs. He was credited with 45 days served.
“You have no interest in obeying the rules of registration,” Stewart said. “The Legislature wants society to be able to keep an eye on you. You seem determined to frustrate that objective at every opportunity. The court will make that job a bit easier.”
According to court records, Martin has had an active felony warrant from Shiawassee County since September 2013 for failure to register. Martin had moved to Illinois, where he was convicted several times of failing to register as a sex offender and served several prison terms.
It is unclear from court records when Martin was arrested in Michigan, but he was arraigned May 29 by 66th District Court by Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty. He pleaded guilty at a hearing in October in return for habitual offender second offense status being reduced to a first offense.
Thursday, defense attorney Jacob Raleigh admitted his client had not “complied with the letter of the law” by failing to register as a sex offender in Michigan, but said his client was not actively attempting to evade authorities.
Chief assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang disagreed, pointing out Martin was convicted in Illinois four times of failing to register.
“At the conclusion of the prison sentence, he apparently moved back to Michigan, where he continued to not register,” Masserang said. Masserang added that if the prosecutor’s office had been aware of Martin’s convictions in Illinois, the plea agreement would not have been offered.
Martin said he was “ready to move forward” with his life in a short statement before receiving his sentence, and blamed his failure to register on an address issue.
“I’m 30 years old,” Martin said. “I’m just ready to move on. I got a good, steady home. I have a good job when I get out. The only way I can start a new future is to take care of my past.”
Martin has numerous prior felony convictions, including for third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2010, breaking and entering in 2011 and attempted failure to register as a sex offender in 2013. He also has misdemeanor convictions for malicious destruction of property in 2009, disturbing the peace in 2010, minor in possession of alcohol in 2011 and retail fraud in 2011.
