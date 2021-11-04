Owosso to demolish vacant home near hospital

By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — City officials are pressing ahead to demolish the house at 900 Ada St., which was found to be in “a deplorable condition” more than two years ago.
During a regular meeting Monday, Owosso City Council members unanimously approved a plan to hire Clare-based Bolle Contracting to bring down the building immediately, at a cost of $16,500.
The homeowner died in 2016 and no estate was established, city Planning and Building Director Tanya Buckelew said in documents. Tenants in the house were removed in 2019. The property was lost during probate, City Attorney Scott Gould said.
Expressing concern that the eyesore created blight and could devalue homes in the neighborhood, officials last month obtained a judgment in Shiawassee 35th Circuit Court allowing the city to demolish buildings on the land and place the demolition cost on the tax bill for the property.
The $16,500 will be included in the property’s next tax bill, City Manager Nathan Henne said. If no one pays, the property could be auctioned off in a tax sale.
The city would receive the sale price at auction, potentially less than $16,500. The remainder would be a tax write-off for the city, Henne said.
Mayor Chris Eveleth said even if Owosso has to absorb the demolition cost, it will be worth it to eliminate the blight from the neighborhood.
Eveleth said that although the comparison isn’t exact, he has noticed many derelict and dangerous structures in Flint with government officials doing nothing about them for decades.
“I would never want to see any of our neighborhoods fall into that kind of disrepair because the city doesn’t go and do these things,” Eveleth said. “I’m just putting my motivation out there.”
Bolle Contracting was not the lowest bidder, but was the lowest “responsible” bidder, Henne said, having included in its bid the cost of removing all hazardous materials from the site.
