Owosso officials ask community to keep hydrants clear

OWOSSO — Unless they’re helping put out fires, they stand alone: cold and covered with ice and snow all winter, longing for someone to care.
They are the 636 fire hydrants located throughout the city of Owosso, and the Owosso Fire Department wants you to consider adopting one or two of them.
“The winter months bring a special concern to the Owosso Fire Department,” a post on the city of Owosso Facebook page states. “Winter snowfall, with the plowing of snow, can often hide fire hydrants under a large amount of snow, making them impossible to find quickly.
“In the event of a fire,” the post continues, “firefighters have to locate and shovel out fire hydrants before hooking up to them. Precious time is lost.”
The fire department, led by Chief Kevin Lenkart, is reaching out to the community, inviting people to participate in its new Adopt-A-Hydrant program.
The chief said he was inspired by the comment of a firefighter about snow-covered hydrants. A search online led him to Adopt-A-Hydrant programs in other communities.
“We don’t get a lot of snow, but keeping a hydrant clear is an absolute necessity. Seconds count,” Lenkart said. “It’s probably a two-three minute process to dig out a hydrant. We’re hoping for help from the community.”
Residents are asked to adopt one or two hydrants, keeping them clear of snow 3 feet in all directions, and clear of trash and weeds during the summer months.
In addition, hydrant “parents” are asked to report any damage or leakage to the fire department.
Feel free to name your “children.” However, officials caution people not to get too attached.
“Please do not perform any repairs to the hydrants, paint, personalize, or change the appearance of the hydrant in any way,” the Facebook post states.
But the city would “love” to see photos of people clearing snow and posing with their adopted hydrants.
“You can use #myOwossohydrant and tag us on Facebook or @CityofOwosso on Twitter,” the post states.
When you’re developing a parent/child relationship, legalese seems inappropriate but the city was obliged to issue a legal caveat.
“This program is strictly voluntary and involves no liabilities or responsibilities beyond the above suggestions,” the post states.
City officials also recently posted a “friendly” public service reminder to ask residents to make sure to clear their sidewalks of snow. A city ordinance requires sidewalks to be shoveled within 24 hours of a snow event.
For details, call Owosso City Hall at (989) 725-0599.
