OWOSSO — The city’s new director of public utilities was born and raised in Owosso, and brings a lot of experience to the position.
Ryan Suchanek, 35, worked more than a decade in resource and project management in the private sector before accepting his first government job, at city hall.
He is taking over from Glenn Chinavare, who is retiring at the end of June.
“We look forward to (Ryan Suchanek) being part of the leadership team and are excited for what his experience and ideas will bring to the table,” City Manager Nathan Henne said.
Suchanek joined the city hall team at the end of March, with Chinavare getting him up to speed on city projects before stepping down.
“I love what I do. Every day is unique,” Suchanek said. “And I couldn’t ask for a better team. Everyone is great to work with. I prefer this family-oriented environment over being a number in a growing corporation.”
As the public utilities director, Suchanek oversees 50 employees and the city’s engineering, infrastructure, building and equipment mantenance, the Department of Public Works, and water treatment and wastewater plants.
Two weeks into the job, he dove into a city emergency: the blaze that destroyed Jumbo’s Burger Bar. He and Henne worked through the night, managing the water system in order to supply the fire department with enough water without overtaxing the system.
Suchanek recalled with a chuckle what Henne, his new boss, told him that night: “Trial by fire. Welcome to the job, buddy.”
His said his current priorities include complying with an unfunded state mandate, responding to the Flint water crisis, to replace old lead water service lines, including the portion homeowners used to be responsible for maintaining, by 2040.
“We’re getting everybody up to date, and set a new base zero,” Suchanek said.
A 2004 Owosso High School graduate, he earned a bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University in supply chain management, and a master’s of business administration from the University of Michigan.
He lives in his grandparents’ old house, which he purchased, staying close to his parents, Chuck and Jan Suchanek. He and his father enjoy restoring cars, the first one his father ever owned, a 1970 Pontiac GTO 455.
Ryan Suchanek said he enjoys outdoor activities such as kayaking, target shooting and riding quads.
He was recently named to the Shiawassee Humane Society board of directors. An animal lover who owns a black lab mix named Maggie, Suchanek previously volunteered at the Humane Society.
Last Thursday, he was sworn in as a member of the city’s wastewater plant board, taking Chinavare’s old seat.
“I think Ryan has very good educational credentials and he’s got some administrative engineering background,” Chinavare said. “I think he’s catching on pretty quick and I think he’ll do fine.”
Chinavare had retired from the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant commander and racked up decades of experience in public utilities before becoming Owosso’s public utilities director nearly six years ago.
One of his biggest accomplishments was bringing to the city over $5 million in grants for water, wastewater and street construction projects and programs.
He also oversaw the complete replacement of old water meters and meter reading systems in the city, replaced more than 32,000 feet of water mains and added about 100 water account customers.
Chinavare, 68, said he has exceeded the five years he committed to serving the city of Owosso when hired, and it is simply time to go.
“There are other things I wanted to do,” he said, including spending time with his wife, Sandy, and their children and grandchildren, and traveling.
But he will miss his time at city hall.
“In my career, this has probably been the most rewarding job I’ve ever had in municipal government, working with elected officials, the city manager and all the staff,” Chinavare said. “We’ve got some great people in all of these departments. Everyone gets along and understands what has to be done, and gets it done.”
