OWOSSO — The March 10 presidential primary is quickly approaching and voters can expect an influx of political mail in the upcoming weeks, and as the August and November elections draw closer.
City officials urge voters to be aware there have been reports of voters receiving pre-filled “applications for absentee ballots” discovered in the mail. These forms were not issued by the city clerk’s office, but are valid forms to apply for an absentee ballot. If you would like to receive an absentee ballot, be sure your name and address are correct and you have selected a ballot style. Submit the forms to the Owosso clerk’s office with your signature and date.
People who have already received an application from the city clerk’s office and submitted it, may check on the status of the ballot by calling (989) 725-0500 or checking online at michigan.gov/vote.
