OWOSSO — The city of Owosso is moving forward with installing a charging station for electric vehicles in the downtown district — though the precise site is still up in the air.
During a virtual meeting Monday, Owosso City Council members voted 5-2 to approve allowing Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority to borrow $34,257, the match amount for a Consumers Energy grant that will fund 80 percent of the roughly $200,000 project.
“I’m torn. The future is electric cars. That’s not a question of if but when,” council member Janae Fear said. About 900,000 additional electric cars are projected to join the stream of traffic across the U.S. next year — “not that many. The big issue from day one was location, and it still is.”
Fear ultimately voted in favor of the loan, along with council members Lori Bailey, Jerome Haber, Nicholas Pidek and Mayor Chris Eveleth. Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika and council member Dan Law voted against the move.
On the application for an OMS/DDA revolving loan the charging station site is identified as the “fountain” parking lot at the corner of Washington and Exchange streets.
However, several council members said they would prefer to locate the station in the Main Street Plaza parking lot at Main and Washington because of its larger size, greater visibility and proximity to such downtown anchors as Gilbert’s Hardware, Foster Coffee and Niche.
As part of the approved motion, OMS is directed to obtain a cost estimate on placing the station in Main Street Plaza instead of the fountain parking lot. Another site under consideration is the city hall parking lot.
“Main Street Plaza is best, but if there are additional costs … I don’t think the location is a deal-breaker for me,” Pidek said. “If (the fountain parking lot) has to be the location, we can make it work. I don’t want to see a missed opportunity here because of some details.”
Osika said she was a “hard no” regardless of location because she believes the station won’t generate enough revenues to repay the $34,257 loan. In addition, she said it’s too early for Owosso to invest because the cost of charging stations is sure to go down in the future because of competition.
Finally, Osika questioned whether a charging station is needed in Owosso, noting that Folk Oil Company recently won an EGLE Charge UP Michigan Program grant to install an electric car charging station at the PS Food Mart it owns in Perry. The charging station should be operating this fall.
“That’s right off I-69, where most traffic will go,” Osika said.
Law also expressed concern about the DDA’s ability to repay the loan. Fear pointed out that the city has the right to sell the charging station after two years, a fact that mitigates for her the financial risk of installing a charging station, she said.
Haber said he questioned whether electric cars are gaining popularity fast enough to warrant a charging station, noting the current cheap price of gas. On the other hand, he said the DDA did its due diligence and he doesn’t want Owosso to “miss the boat” on a charging station.
Bailey agreed with Haber.
“I don’t think it’s an ideal location but if we don’t do it, do we do a disservice to the community?” she said.
Eveleth said if the grant match dollars came from the city’s general fund, he would oppose the move. He said he does, however, believe the DDA will be able to repay the loan.
“I’m just barely on the side of the fence of supporting it,” the mayor said.
Once a charging station is up and running, the only cost to the city is electricity and annual service fees. An original plan to enlist area businesses and individuals to sponsor the cost and allow vehicles to use the station for free was scuttled after the pandemic hit. City leaders didn’t want to ask already-strapped businesses to pitch in, they said.
Therefore, users will pay a fee, the amount of which has not yet been set. Sponsors will be sought eventually.
“Sponsorships are still in the plan to help pay for both repaying the proposed loan and helping pay for the yearly service fees ($3,000 per year),” DDA officials wrote in the application.
The city of Owosso has secured a $158,500 Consumers Energy-Power MI Drive Grant, covering 80 percent of the purchase and installation cost. The estimated completion date is October. The station will occupy space equivalent to about three parking spaces.
The city will use a 440 DC Fast Charger, boasting a 15-30 minute charge time, to encourage visitors to come to Owosso. While vehicles are charging their owners can shop, boosting the local economy, DDA leaders said in written materials.
Throughout the summer of 2019, OMS/DDA officials discussed an electric vehicle charging station from several downtown property owners and tenants. Their input spurred applying for the Consumers grant.
The question of whether to create a charging station in Owosso was previously discussed during a planning commission meeting and also during a council session earlier this month.
