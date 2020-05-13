Cook Family Foundation offers virus shutdown aid to nonprofits

OWOSSO — Noticing the flood of COVID-19 government assistance for businesses barely reached nonprofit organizations, Cook Family Foundation representatives moved to provide short-term funding for local nonprofits serving their community during the global pandemic.
So far, the Foundation has given $5,000 to $8,000 grants to Durand Union Station, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee and The Arc Mid-Michigan, organizations that are making, collecting distributing face masks, or helping those in need in other ways during the health crisis, which has claimed 18 lives in Shiawassee County.
The funds are being used to help cover the organizations’ payroll costs.
“Our nonprofits are an important part of the community, ” Foundation President Tom Cook said. “Like other small businesses, they’re trying to bring in revenue. They’re operated by people with passion for a specific mission.”
The idea of providing emergency grants took root in mid-March with Durand Union Station, which was closing and laying off its small staff in conformance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s statewide “stay home, stay safe” executive order.
Depot Executive Director Mary Warner-Stone, a seamstress and quilter, planned to make face masks during the downtime, she told Cook. Together, they came up with a plan that led to Durand Union Station becoming a center for the collection and distribution of face masks.
Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee County, whose mission is to give caretakers much-needed breaks, seemed like a natural clearinghouse for face masks to Cook, given the agency’s close relationships with many residents, businesses and organizations.
Executive Director Helen Howard, a nurse, said she saw major facilities like Memorial Healthcare getting masks, but that smaller organizations, such as group homes and home health care agencies, still needed them.
“Face masks were so hard to find when this first sprang up,” Howard said. “We were in a position to assess the need.”
Howard put together a spread sheet of organizations in need of masks and tracked down sources, including Crest Marine and Woodard Furniture, both of which took on mask manufacturing during the shutdown. A Respite staffer assumed pickup and delivery duties.
“The Cook Family Foundation was very generous in assisting our agency with funding, which has benefited not only for those who are learning to adapt to serving people during the crisis, but also for those at risk,” Howard said. “We’re extremely grateful.”
The Arc, a social services agency for people with developmental disabilities, is closed but continues to help clients and others who live on their own and can’t get to the grocery store because SATA is shut down. Arc employees are supplying them with face masks, food and regular phone calls.
“They could have just closed up, but they can’t abandon the people they serve,” Cook said. “I’ve been a fan of our local nonprofits for many years, and we don’t hear enough about how effective they are. It’s great to see them step up during this time.”
Lynne Grubb, The Arc’s executive director, said she is grateful to the Foundation for the funding, and such services as weekly conference calls with 50 other nonprofit directors and grant application assistance.
“The Cook family has given us very valuable support, financially and by keeping us engaged,” Grubb said.
The Cook Family Foundation has been helping school districts and nonprofit agencies for decades. About 10 years ago, the Foundation started its Nonprofit Capacity-Building Program, offering expertise and other support.
Currently, many of the 20 area nonprofits the Foundation works with are reassessing how best to accomplish their missions under the new conditions brought about by the coronavirus outbreak, and the Foundation is helping them brainstorm.
“They are thinking hard about what their future is,” Cook said. “They are all in different places financially.”
For example, because of coronavirus restrictions, Respite Volunteers Shiawassee is currently unable to offer home visits. The organization is still taking on clients, but staffers have shifted to helping them solve problems creatively by phone or online, Howard said.
One answer is using family members who are currently out of work to give primary caretakers a break, she said. But whether the agency will permanently change its focus to advocacy versus home visits depends on an unclear future.
If any of the organizations the Foundation is helping eventually receives equivalent funding from the government, the Foundation will work with them to either return the grant funds or agree to invest them toward a longer-term organizational plan, Cook said.
“I’m impressed with the creativity and determination of our nonprofits, as well as our small businesses,” Cook said. “Shiawassee County is so special, and it’s really these strong nonprofits we have that make it special.
“It’s been a pleasure and honor to work with them to meet their missions.”
