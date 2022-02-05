OWOSSO — The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Shiawassee Council on Aging’s Owosso Senior Center, 300 N. Shiawassee St.
The special guest speaker is Becky with the Capital Area Community Services Weatherization Program.
The group provides information, encouragement, fellowship, and support. If you have any questions about Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group, please contact Karen Prussner at (989) 723-6901.
