OWOSSO — The Greater Lansing Food Bank is conducting a mobile food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at Memorial Healthcare, 826 W. King St.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. the day of the event. Food will include shelf stable and frozen food, and produce.
Participants should bring proof of residency, such as a government-issued ID or mail with an address.
Food will be placed into vehicles.
For more information, call (517) 908-3690.
