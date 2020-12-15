NEW HAVEN TWP. — The Michigan State Police Monday said 19-year-old Riley Crouch of Owosso was killed Sunday night in a single-car crash on Hintz Road.
The Michigan State Police Flint Post said Monday afternoon it is investigating the fatal crash. The vehicle was traveling on Hintz Road just north of Cronk Road when it went off the road and rolled over.
Two women, the 19-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger, were ejected from the vehicle about 11:50 p.m., police said.
The passenger was able to walk to get help. Crouch, however, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police did not say whether the passenger, whom they did not identify, was injured. According the the MSP, neither woman was wearing a seatbelt. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
A traffic reconstructionist was called to assist with the scene. Troopers also were assisted on the scene by the Owosso Township Fire Department and Corunna Area Ambulance.
A gofundme page to help the family (gofundme.com/f/rileys-memorial-expenses) had raised more than $2,500 as of this morning.
