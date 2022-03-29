OWOSSO TWP. — A fire broke out Monday afternoon at the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency building on Delaney Road, and left one man badly burned.
According to Owosso Township Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Ardelean, the fire started when an employee was working on a bus inside the facility, and a “pretty good-sized explosion” occurred.
The man who was injured in the fire was first taken to Memorial Hospital in Owosso before being transferred to Hurley Medical Center’s burn unit in Flint. Ardelean added the maintenance side of the SATA building is likely a total loss, but firefighters were able to save the office side.
“They made a nice save there,” he said.
SATA will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, the agency said Tuesday in a post on Facebook.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control, SATA will be closed Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and will re-open as soon as possible,” SATA said. “Please watch WJRT TV 12, Facebook, and satabus.org for updates.”
The city of Owosso said fire departments from Owosso city, Owosso Charter Township, Corunna-Caledonia, Laingsburg, Ovid and Elsie also assisted with the blaze.
