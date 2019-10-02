CORUNNA — A Flint man was arraigned on eight felony counts Tuesday for allegedly attempting to grab a police officer’s rifle, malicious destruction of police property, and six counts of assaulting a police officer.
Abdullah Watson, 44, was charged Tuesday after getting into a fight with police. Owosso police officer Eric Cherry said Watson was originally going to be arrested for only a minor misdemeanor charge, but the situation escalated.
“The subject was causing a disturbance at Memorial (Healthcare) in Owosso, and was going to be arrested for disturbing the peace. During an arrest he broke out the partition in the police car and attempted to grab one of the rifles that are kept in the car,” Cherry said.
Watson was arraigned in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan; Dignan entered not guilty pleas on Watson’s behalf, and set bail at $20,000 cash/surety.
Disarming a police officer carries either a four-year sentence or a $2,500 fine. The malicious destruction count carries a possible five-year sentence, and/or a fine of $10,000 or three times the amount of destruction, whichever is greater. Each assaulting a police officer is punishable by up to two years imprisonment, and/or a $2,000 fine.
Watson has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
(3) comments
?? no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.?? How about in Genesee county or at the state level???
Does that matter. Like really
Really?? He was in the back of the police car and in handcuffs but was able to reach for a rifle? Impossible. He was unarmed yet assaulted 6 officers? Yet look at him he was obviously beaten. Just plain ridiculous and unjust.
