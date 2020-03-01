Group seeks nominees for award

EAST LANSING — ePIFanyNow announces its annual youth recognition initiative called the Y-PIF award, which honors students in grades kindergarten to 12 who are passing kindness forward and making positive contributions to their communities.
ePIFanyNow conducts annual events to encourage people to go out into the community and commit random acts of kindness. The next ePIFanyNow annual party is from 1 to 3 p.m. May 3 at the MSU Federal Credit Union’s headquarters, 3777 W. Road in East Lansing.
The public can nominate a youth online at epifanynow.org. Applications are due March 30. Finalists will be highlighted on the ePIFanyNow.org website starting in early April, where the public can vote for their favorite.
Each vote costs $1 and will be collected via PayPal. Online voting will open April 13 and close at 10 p.m. May 2. People attending the May 3 ePIFanyNow party will be able to meet the finalists and vote onsite. All money raised will be given to the finalist’s chosen charity.
The winning recipient will be announced at the end of the event May 3. Winners will be determined by points given by the selection committee during the initial review process. Those will be worth 60 percent of the score. The final 40 percent of the score will be based on the amount of money each finalist raises.
The winner will also receive $500 from ePIFanyNow, which will go to either a pre-approved charity of the winner’s choice or to the winner’s in-kind project for further development. The winner’s school will also receive $500 to conduct a pass-it-forward event.
For finalists who are not selected, all money raised will still be awarded to the charity noted in those participants’ applications.
For information, contact ePIFanyNow at ePIFnowpif@gmail.com or (517) 798-6503.
