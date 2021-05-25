Owosso increases scope, cost of wastewater plant upgrades

OWOSSO — Several changes are expanding a multi-million-dollar plan to replace worn-out equipment in the wastewater facility that serves the cities of Owosso and Corunna, and parts of Caledonia and Owosso townships.
During a special meeting Monday, Owosso City Council members approved the amendments by a 6-0 vote without discussion, following a public hearing at which no one commented. Council member Janae Fear was absent.
The revisions include an increase in the “initial construction” cost estimate, from $5.6 million to $8.5 million. The project, previously approved by council, will be funded by a 20-year revolving loan from the state of Michigan and water/sewer usage rate increases.
In December 2020, council approved a 7.8 percent increase of water/sewer rates for residential and commercial users. The increases were partly to fund water and sewer improvements planned for between 2021 and 2024 totaling $11.1 million, plus up to $2.4 million in interest.
Over time, the project will replace the mechanical parts of the facility’s grit chamber; remove and replace the headworks screw pumps and motors; remove, replace and relocate the nitrification and roughing towers; and remove and replace the existing solids centrifuge.
Other revisions to the plan, based according to City Manager Nathan Henne on engineering advice, include:
n Replacing the existing solids centrifuge, installed in 1991, with two screw presses and a screw conveyor instead of a different alternative
n Installing an additional sludge storage tank, additional screw press for redundancy, in-line sludge grinder, a polymer tank with a pump skid and mixing equipment, and a ferric tank and sump pumps
n Scheduling bidding for the proposed solids handling improvements for February 2022, with construction between June 2022 and June 2023
n Noting that the schedule for the roughing and nitrification tower improvements will be updated in a future amendment
Owosso’s wastewater treatment plant, located on Chippewa Trail, was built in the 1930s and has been improved several times over the years.
Current deficiencies include the screw pump motors, which officials have said are inefficient because they are worn out and rusted in places. They will be replaced.
Aging mechanical parts on the grit chamber reduce energy and grit-removal efficiencies, a city report states. The grit chamber will be replaced.
The plant’s nitrification and roughing towers, built in 1986, will also be replaced. A city report states concrete around the tanks is deteriorating, and the towers have mold issues and structural damage.
Replacing the plant’s solids handling unit, a centrifuge, installed in 1978, will improve solids handling and energy efficiency, the report states.
“The work will address grit removal and treatment while improving efficiency by means of renovating this regional facility… ” the report reads. “The headworks screw pumps alone will enable the (plant) to maintain its permitted (or rated) design capacity of 6.0 million gallons per day to better handle periods of high demand.”
According to a 2019 engineering report commissioned by the city, “the aging infrastructure must be replaced in order to ensure that the facility can remain operational.”
The wastewater plant consists of two clarifiers, a roughing tower, two nitrifications towers, chlorine contact chamber, intermediate clarifier, sludge drying bed and a main building with a grit room, chemical feed room and pump rooms.
