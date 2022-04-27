OWOSSO — Community Christian Singles is hosting an “evening of musical entertainment and fellowship” Saturday, according to a press release.
The cost is $5. The evening begins with appetizers at 6:30 p.m. A concert follows at 7 p.m., with the singing group The Sheldons entertaining the audience. The Sheldons have been performing for over 15 years in churches and for special events.
Desserts will be served following the concert. Meet at Grace Bible Church, 201 Michigan Avenue in Owosso. Park and enter at the back of the church.
For further information, contact Mike Enlow at mikeenlow13th@gmail.com, or visit communitychristiansingles.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.