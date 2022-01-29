Owosso man gets prison sentence for probation violations

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for numerous violations of his probation.
James Hect, 39, will spend a minimum of one year, five months in prison for felony third-degree home invasion. He was also sentenced to jail terms for several other misdemeanor cases, including domestic violence and child abuse, and his probation was revoked. Those sentences will run concurrently with the felony sentences. Hect was credited with 203 days served toward his sentence, and must pay court costs and fines.
Stewart said before sentencing that Hect had several chances to complete probation for drug possession, home invasion, and domestic violence. He also pointed out Hect had assaulted an ex-girlfriend while she was holding their 1-year-old child and violated his probation within two months.
“You violated that probation by again assaulting (the victim),” Stewart said. “You repeatedly called her from the county jail. Did you read the probation violation report? It was a term of bond (not to call her). Taken together, those things are significant to the court. They demonstrate a pattern and a practice of repeatedly victimizing and targeting an individual. Mr. Hect, that’s a proper basis to sentence outside the guidelines.”
The domestic violence victim described Hect “taking over her life,” and said she didn’t believe he was capable of change. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of domestic assault.
“You lie to get away with anything that you want,” she said. “You have lied to everyone, including the judge … You don’t deserve freedom. Freedom is for adults that don’t lie, cheat, steal, or do drugs the way that you have done … It’s too late to apologize. You deserve everything you get today.”
Hect apologized to the victim and the court for “wasting their time” by violating probation numerous times.
“I hurt the people I love,” Hect said. “That should have never happened, hurt the people I love the most. I was given a chance and I messed up. I don’t have any excuse for my actions. There are none.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said he sees similar situations often, where victims of domestic violence feel trapped in relationships. He asked Stewart to give Hect the “maximun sentence” possible.
Hect also was convicted of domestic violence in 2008, but that conviction resulted in a deferred sentencing agreement.
He was also given a 7411 sentence for a separate felony meth possession, but lost that agreement after the numerous probation violations. A 7411 sentence sees a criminal conviction removed from an individual’s criminal record upon the successful completion of probation and/or treatment programs.
