OWOSSO — Ferocious forearms were everywhere at The Avenue Bar and Grill in Owosso on Saturday.
That’s because No Wimps Armwrestling, an organization formed by multiple-time national champion Rodney “Rod” Sellers, was in town hosting a no-cost, no-holds-barred arm wrestling extravaganza.
Nearly 80 arm warriors participated in the event, including some significant luminaries of the sport apart from Sellers himself, such as two-time world champ Dan Blanchard.
Tourney participants were divided up by weight class and handedness. Weight classes included 154 pounds, 176 pounds, 198 pounds, 220 pounds, 242 pounds and more than 242 pounds. There were also women’s divisions.
Sellers, a Greenville native, has been on the armwrestling circuit since not long after he graduated from high school. He got his diploma from Greenville High in 1982, and got into the sport in 1986.
No Wimps Armwrestling started out as a gathering of like-minded enthusiasts in Sellers’ garage.
One thing that sets No Wimps apart from many arm wrestling organizations is that Sellers and Co. don’t charge participants to compete.
“I’ve always had to pay to get into arm wrestling tournaments. The tournaments I put on are pre-entry; I have the venue and sponsors paid,” he said.
The tournament in Owosso is the sixth Sellers has organized this year.
One participant at Saturday’s Avenue tournament was Owosso resident Joe Cady.
Cady has been a part of the No Wimps collective for almost three years, having first discovered the group on YouTube.
He says the name is all in good fun.
“Fortunately for me, they accept wimps and took me on and taught me the ins and outs — mostly how not to hurt yourself,” Cady said.
Cady had been driving out to Greenville to participate in No Wimps activities, but the 132 mile round trip from Owosso eventually became prohibitive.
Luckily, he had made some arm wrestling friends closer to the Owosso area. These new compatriots had talks with Avenue Bar and Grill ownership and they now hold practices there every Thursday night from 5 to 9 p.m.
“We typically get great crowds and we’ve gotten (much) better from the opportunity to practice so much. We’ve had a lot of fun when we do it,” Cady said.
Sellers said he had previously looked in on a number of these Avenue practice sessions, and said the enthuiasm he saw and the support from staff at the restaurant made it an optimal place to conduct tournaments.
“It’s a nice place; I really like the venue. The food is good, and it’s easy and nice people to work with. It’s a great place to have a tournament. I think we’re going to have more here,” Sellers said.
Belding resident Mike Lance, who is the state’s third-ranked wrestler in the right-handed 154 pound division, participated Saturday.
“It’s tough. There’s a lot of lot of tough competition. You have to learn to transition in the middle of the match if it’s not going your way. You can get taken out of it,” Lance said.
