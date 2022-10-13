OWOSSO — Singles from across Michigan are invited to “a fun, relaxing time,” from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Owosso Free Methodist Church, 1249 N. Chipman St.
Steve Brogan, a nationally-known comedian and ventriloquist, will provide entertainment. There will also be appetizers, music, dinner, volleyball, games and cards. The evening will end with ice cream sundaes.
