Respite Volunteers announce annual awards

OWOSSO — Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee Tuesday honored Kim Renwick and the Shiawassee Community Foundation with the Sharon Rearick Philanthropic Award for their efforts on behalf of the community.
Also, during Respite’s awards celebration and annual meeting, conducted via Zoom, the group announced the George Nama Community Award winner, the Diz Clark volunteer award and the volunteer of the year, and approved a new slate of officers.
The philanthropic award was presented the week prior to the event in person at the Shiawassee Community Foundation. The award is named in memory of Sharon Rearick who was a mentor to Respite leaders, and a benefactor to the group.
The George Nama Community Award was presented to volunteer Geri Brady, for her 10 years of service to the same woman.
“We are grateful to Geri for her dedication and advocacy for her respite friend,” Respite said in a press release.
The award is named in memory of the late George Nama who was a Respite Volunteer board member, volunteer and photographer. The award was presented in person, prior to the Zoom ceremony.
The Diz Clark Respite Volunteer Church Liaison Award was given to Jackie Hurd who is the vice chairwoman of the board and an amazing ambassador for RVS.
“Jackie, who with family, friends and her church, hosted Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee only in-person fundraiser in August, the Rock-a-thon for Respite,” Respite noted. “We are very grateful to Jackie for her loyalty to our Respite Volunteer mission of service to others.”
The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Melanie McCourt, who has volunteered with the program with great patience, compassion and kindness. Melanie’s award also was presented in person, prior to the Zoom awards.
A new slate of officers was approved, including Chairman David Stechschulte Jr., Vice Chairwoman Jackie Hurd, Treasurer Lori Chant and Secretary Donna Kanan. Other board members include Heather Brooks, Dick Gilna, the Rev. Debbie Grazier, Rebecca Napier, the Rev. Tiffany Newsom, Aimee O’Connor, Kelli Raleigh and Mary Slingerland.
According to Respite, the program is currently serving up to 85 clients a month throughout the county.
“By the end of the year we will have served over 200 persons and their caregiving families,” Executive Director Helen Howard said. “Volunteers provide primarily friendly visiting for the person with medical challenges, and respite for the family caregivers. Many family caregivers use this opportunity to do weekly grocery shopping and errands, and attend to their own physician appointments, yard work, or just having lunch out with a friend.
“It is the connections that our volunteers make with the families they serve, that is integral to the success and perpetuation of our program,” Howard noted. “We all have the capacity to give a few hours of time a week, and make a real and lasting difference, whether it is volunteering for patients and families, Board leadership, helping with fundraisers, or in the office, this all makes a difference.”
Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee is part of the local Giving Tuesday initiative, Raise Up Shiawassee. For information on how a Giving Tuesday donation to Respite Volunteers could be matched on Giving Tuesday, call (989) 725-1127.
For more information about services provided, volunteer opportunities or donations, call, visit respitevolunteers.org or also see the program’s Facebook page.
