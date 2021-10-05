OWOSSO — Five houses in lower-income neighborhoods in the city will see improvements to their exteriors next spring.
During Monday’s meeting, Owosso City Council members approved the city’s plan to provide the selected homes with windows, roofing, siding and painting using a $41,250 grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP).
The city applied for the grant in late 2020 and it was approved this past spring.
Of the full amount, $3,750 is reimbursable to the city for administrative costs and the remaining $37,500 will be divided equally by the five homes, $7,500 each.
“I’m glad we’re doing this,” council member Nick Pidek said.
City officials previously took applications and screened residents for eligibility requirements, including that the neighborhoods they live in are mostly residential and the homeowners’ income is not more than 120 percent of the median income in the area.
In addition, targeted neighborhoods had to be low- to moderate-income areas in which at least 51 percent of resident’s household income doesn’t exceed 120 percent of the area median income.
City officials bid out the project and the job was awarded to local firm Keyes Quality Construction.
