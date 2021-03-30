OWOSSO — Residents and business owners will soon be able to monitor their water usage and bills using their electronic devices.
A web portal the city is about to roll out also enables utility customers to receive email or text notifications of water leaks, staff from the city’s water meter vendor Aclara told Owosso City Council members during a special meeting Monday.
“Residents and businesses are really going to be able to see everything about usage and bills without having to make a phone call (to city hall),” said Caryn Denny, an official with St. Louis, Missouri-based Aclara, which created the online consumer portal.
Denny described how customers can set up accounts on the ACE Portal website and take a look at past water bills and estimates of the next bill, which can be broken down by month, week, day and hour.
Customers can sign up for notifications to receive alerts when water usage exceeds the maximum amount allowed by the customer, or when continuous water usage suggests a leak.
Detailed information is available about usage, including when bills are likely to change because of changes in temperature. For example, water usage typically increases when the weather warms up and people water their lawns or gardens, Denny said.
Bills dating back two years can be compared to current bill estimates, she said. Also provided are suggestions for reducing water usage and thus bills, including replacing a toilet or faucet.
The way customers currently pay their bills online won’t change, City Manager Nathan Henne said.
Mayor Chris Eveleth said he would like city officials to look into changing the city’s online billing vendor, noting charged fees are significant. Henne responded that he believes most billing vendors charge a fee.
Henne said the ACE Portal should be available to residential and commercial customers after the next round of utility bills is issued.
Each bill will contain written instructions for navigating the portal, which will be accessible by link on the city’s website, ci.owosso.mi.us.
“Once this is in place, I think we’ll be ready,” Henne said. “We’re close.”
Aclara will provide technical support for the portal. Residents will be able to set up accounts on the portal with help from staff at city hall, where a public computer is being set up, Henne said.
In response to council member Nick Pidek’s question about cyber-security measures in place for the high-tech water meter system, Henne said it was unlikely it could be hacked in a way that would threaten the integrity of Owosso’s water supply.
On Feb. 5, hackers accessed a Florida wastewater treatment plant’s computer system and momentarily tampered with the water supply.
“I understand you are concerned,” Henne said to Pidek. “But what happened in Florida can’t happen here. You can’t control the water supply through the water meters.”
In a program that started in August 2017, every water meter in Owosso, and Caledonia and Owosso townships — all Owosso water customers — was replaced to upgrade to a wireless system.
The stated purpose of the $1.9 million installation project was to retire outdated hardware, software and metering equipment, obtain more accurate readings of water usage, and reduce labor and maintenance costs.
The implementation of the ACE Portal is an upgrade to the new meter system.
