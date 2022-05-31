Parkinson’s support
group to meet June 8
OWOSSO — The Owosso Parkinson Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. June 8 at the Shiawassee Council on Aging in Owosso, 300 N. Washington St.
The Owosso Parkinson Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The special guest speaker will be Asley Framppon of the Red Cross. Call Karen Prussner, facilitator for information about Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group, at (989) 723-6901 for more information.
