Shiawassee Family YMCA announces Mr. Owosso candidate

OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Family YMCA this week announced a fundraising partnership with Dr. Mike Kramer for the Curwood Festival Mr. Owosso contest.
Kramer is a pediatrician at Memorial Healthcare Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine and chief of staff at Memorial Healthcare.
Emily Suggs, Shiawassee Family YMCA Camp Director, is serving as campaign manager.
“I’m very excited to be able to represent an organization that reaches so many families in our community, whether through youth or adult sports, summer camps, food support and more,” said Kramer, who is a Shiawassee Family YMCA Board Member.
Funds raised during this three-week campaign will go toward the YMCA’s financial assistance program through which youth and families are able to receive up to 50 percent off membership and program costs based on income.
“We have many events, both in person and virtual, planned throughout the campaign, perfect for families and friends to get involved,” Suggs said. “Get in on the fun and join us for our trivia nights at Roma’s on the patio, family fun day at the Y, a Harry Potter event, 3-on-3 soccer tournament, and more!”
A full calendar of events with dates and times will be posted to the Mike Kramer for Mr. Owosso and Shiawassee Family YMCA Facebook pages. Those interested in becoming a sponsor may email esuggs@shiawasseeymca.org for more information.
Donations can be made starting May 15, online at shiawasseeymca.org or be mailed in/dropped off at the Shiawassee Family YMCA.
