MIDLAND — Congressman John Moolenaar announced office hours by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District.
The purpose of the office hours is to help residents in need of assistance with a federal agency, such as the IRS and the VA.
Here is a list of dates, times and locations of the office hours for the month:
Staff will be at Owosso City Hall from 10 to 11 a.m. March 5.
