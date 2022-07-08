Owosso man pleads guilty to felony charge, faces prison time

CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to felony ammunition possession and two misdemeanor charges, and now faces a potential prison sentence.
Danell Spencer, 32, who has prior felony convictions for felonious assault in 2012 and methamphetamine possession in 2014, pleaded guilty at a hearing Thursday to ammunition possession by a felon, along with misdemeanor meth use and attempted resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Spencer told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart about the three separate charges to which he was pleading guilty.
He said he was pulled over in August 2021 and Owosso police found ammunition in the vehicle he was driving.
In October 2021, Spencer was caught while driving near Kroger on Exchange Street in Caledonia Township with a pipe. The pipe did not have meth in it, but it was tested and the test confirmed there was meth residue.
“I had a meth pipe I used to smoke meth with in my pocket,” Spencer explained. “I’m pretty sure it wasn’t loaded. It just had residue in it.”
Spencer also admitted he struggled with Owosso police in a separate incident and “wanted to know why he was being arrested.”
Stewart accepted Spencer’s respective guilty pleas and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12.
Prosecutors charged Spencer in five separate files from 2021-2022. Amongst the charges were unlawful driving away of an automobile, ammunition possession by a felon, and resisting/obstructing police officers. He is also currently facing one misdemeanor count of second-offense domestic violence, which was not a part of Thursday’s plea hearing.
As part of Thursday’s plea deal, all but the single felony ammunition possession and misdemeanor meth use and attempted resisting/obstructing police charges were dismissed.
Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Robertson estimated sentencing guidelines at seven to 28 months for the felony count, and one year each is possible for the misdemeanor counts.
Stewart also ordered bond revoked until Spencer’s sentencing hearing.
Previously, Spencer was sent for a competency exam in March to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry to determine if he was competent to stand trial.
Stewart stated at a hearing in May that Spencer seemed to understand the nature of the charges against him, the plea or trial process, and the potential sentence he could receive. The doctor said that Spencer was able to express his thoughts and articulate. He added that Spencer started using methamphetamine at age 15.
Spencer has been charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in Shiawassee County since at least 2008.
