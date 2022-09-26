Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.