CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Friday morning for possession of methamphetamine.
Clifton Baker was given a prison sentence of at least one year, two months, and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 108 days served toward his sentence.
Baker has racked up several additional meth charges while awaiting sentencing for the current case. Baker is also currently facing a felony charge for failure to pay child support.
“You picked up another possession of meth conviction,” Stewart said. “And while that other one was pending, you picked up another one. Right? So here we are again. Deja Vu.”
Baker was previously sentenced to jail and probation for a prior meth conviction, and has a pending felony for failure to pay child support.
“Mr. Baker, you need to know that what’s out there for you is not good,” Stewart said before announcing the sentence. “If you continue with what you’re doing, you’re going to end up in prison for the rest of your life, or dead. That’s it. There’s no door No. 3 … It’s a no-win situation.”
Stewart then sentenced Baker to the short prison term.
“Maybe that will give you some insight and curtail your criminal behavior,” Stewart said. “I’m not going to mess around with probation. We tried that a bunch of times and it didn’t work.”
