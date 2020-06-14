Propane buses help transportation facilities cash in

OWOSSO — Area transportation facilities say they’re using more propane buses because it’s a cleaner and more affordable fuel than regular gas, and the vehicles run more quietly.
Now, transportation officials are discovering another benefit of using propane-fueled vehicles: rebate checks from the federal U.S. Department of Energy.
Shane Applebee, president of Applebee Oil and Gas in Ovid and Owosso, applied for tax credit rebates on behalf of Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (SRESD), Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) and Owosso Public Schools, all of whom are major Applebee customers.
“I want to make propane more affordable for them,” Applebee said, “and I want to keep them coming back.”
On Friday, Applebee gave checks to representatives of the three organizations, with SRESD receiving $19,990, SATA receiving $5,315, and Owosso schools, $9,209.
Currently, SATA’s fleet boasts 10 propane buses and the countywide transportation service plans to order more, Executive Director Mary Rice said.
“We greatly appreciate this (rebate); it will help SATA,” Rice said. “We’re trying to go green.”
So are many other companies in Michigan, where over 10,000 vehicles run on propane, including police cars, delivery trucks, transport vans and school buses. Michigan is ranked the No. 2 state in the nation for use of propane, and tops the list for residential use.
In 1972, the federal Environmental Protection Agency designated propane as a clean combustible fuel because it releases minimal emissions. Propane is easier on engines, costs less to maintain the engines and doesn’t require expensive exhaust systems like gasoline and diesel.
Propane-fueled vehicles also run quietly, something passengers appreciate, said Rebecca Schoch, operations supervisor for SATA.
“Passengers enjoy our propane buses,” Schoch said. “They’re quieter, and that makes it a more enjoyable ride.”
Federal, state and local governments offer a number of financial incentives for using propane, including the tax credits for which Applebee applied.
“This has really worked out for us,” said Tony Grubb, lead bus mechanic for the SRESD. “Propane buses require less maintenance and there are financial savings. We also like it for the environmental values. It’s very valuable to the RESD, Owosso schools and SATA.”
The rebates covered part of 2018 and 2019. Additional tax breaks will soon be available for 2020, and Applebee said he plans to apply on behalf of his customers.
“It’s a fantastic way for Applebee to build relationships,” said Renee Secor-Jenks, transportation director for Owosso Public Schools. “To get a rebate in these uncertain times, it’s the best thing.”
Secor-Jenks said she likes the convenience of Applebee’s propane and oil station in Owosso, at the corner of Gould and Corunna Avenue.
“Propane buses are definitely quiet, too,” she said. “I think the neighbors probably appreciate that.”
