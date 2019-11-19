CALEDONIA TWP. — A 32-year-old Morrice man was arrested Monday after threatening to “blow up” the Michigan Secretary of State branch at 1720 E. Main St.
The man, who has not yet been arraigned, remains lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail.
The man was escorted out of the building after he said he would be returning this morning to blow the building up. He then sat outside until Michigan State Police units responded. The man was arrested at the scene.
The man is scheduled to be arraigned on several charges today in 66th District Court.
The exact charges the man will face have not yet been announced.
