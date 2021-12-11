Owosso man gets eight years in prison on meth charges

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced Friday morning to eight years in prison on two counts of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Shane Maier, 34, was ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 55 days served.
Before announcing sentence, Stewart told Maier that several of his family members had attempted to get Maier to change his behavior for several years, but he had not listened. Stewart mentioned Maier had several prior chances to seek substance abuse counseling.
“Your family saw this coming and you did, too,” Stewart said. “Back in 2013, you were charged with delivery/manufacture of meth and you got a heck of a deal, before I was here. That was reduced to a possession charge. That should have told you right there, hey this is something that needs to be addressed. And you didn’t.”
Defense attorney John Homola said before sentencing that drugs, especially meth, make users unable to understand the nature of addiction.
“We’re hopeful he can move forward,” Homola said. “He’s a young man. He’s got his whole life ahead of him. But his life involving controlled substances … you can’t eat, you can’t sleep, you can’t do certain things. He’s got to learn from his past and make some very significant changes in his lifestyle, his environment. Get off this playground, get rid of these playmates, and obviously the playthings.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner pointed to the high number of meth cases in Shiawassee County. He asked Stewart to impose a prison sentence to send a message to the community.
“Time and time again we see that meth is a highly-addictive drug,” Koerner said. “Not only does he have an addiction, but he was selling it. And the quantities he was selling were quite significant.”
Maier apologized to the community, as well as his friends and family. Maier said he’s been using drugs since the age of 14.
“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Maier said, and asked for a sentence that included rehabilitation and probation.
Stewart then noted Maier had made numerous controlled drug sales to a female confidential informant who was working for the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) on an investigation.
Stewart then noted meth has changed, and is no longer ephedrine-based, but contains other chemicals such as cyanide, lye, mercury, sulphuric acid and hydrochloric acid.
“That’s what you do. It’s killing us. It’s killing you. Think about that,” Stewart added.
Maier has a lengthy criminal record that stretches back to at least 2005, including several misdemeanor drunken-driving charges, and has been charged twice each with felony drunken-driving and felony delivery/manufacture of meth.
