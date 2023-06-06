OWOSSO — Carnival rides, elephant ears and parade floats make for some of the gaudier aspects of the annual Curwood Festival, but heritage is also a big part of the proceedings.
Tucked away near the banks of the Shiawassee River, a dedicated cadre of historic reenactors spent the run of the festival educated visitors on how folks lived in olden times, covering everything from what pioneer-era people ate, to how they defended themselves from potential threats to life or limb.
Gary Schultz has been a Curwood reenactor for close to 50 summers. The Owosso resident — who appears much younger than his 81 years — has had a central role in keeping up the annual encampment, but he is handing down his organizing duties after this year.
Schultz’s reenactment career has been driven, not only by a love of history, by an appreciation of the rugged simplicity of pioneer lives.
“I like the way those people lived,” he said. “I would live that way today if I could get away with it!”
Reenactors often have an interest in a particular time period or geographic area, while others will cultivate a character — complete with a name and a background — who can help educate others about life in a certain era.
Schultz brings knowledge from a number of different fields to the reeactment table, but one of the more prominent is his familiarity with the “trade gun” — a frontier, muzzle-loaded firearm with a barrel betwen 2-1/2 and 4 feet long. On Sunday, the gun prompted curious questions from a pair of Owosso Public Safety officers on patrol.
Another reenactor on site at Curwood was Thomas Bertrand, a.k.a “Dr. Bloodsworth,” who provided a crash course in the myriad wonders and horrors of non-modern medicine.
Bertrand’s colorfully-named character would have been practicing around 1765 in the thick of the French and Indian Wars.
Eighteenth century medicine was a hairy business, only somewhat evolved from its medieval forebears. A grisly example of good intentions gone bad can be found in the yellow fever epidemic that raged through Philedelphia — then serving as the U.S. capital — in 1793.
In response to the epidemic, Dr. Benjamin Rush, a well-respected physician and signatory of the Declaration of Independence, adopted a therapy that centered on rapid depletion through purgation and copious bloodletting, which did nothing whatsoever to combat the mosquito-borne viral infection, and likely hastened many deaths.
But Bloodsworth’s practice isn’t all about misguided etherization. Betrand, a Perry resident, also educated camp visitors on naturally-derived remedies used in the era, some of which have modern descendants, such as white willow bark — an ingredient in aspirin.
“What I like about medicine — you talk about medicine, you’re thinking about lifestyles — what people thought, what they believed, how they acted, what their lifestyles were like and how they got educated,” Bertrand said.
While Schultz won’t be organizing next year’s Curwood encampment, he hopes to be back as a participant, perhaps with a 126-year-old canoe found in a barn near Hudsonville, for which he has the original bill of sale.
A doctor from New York placed a special order for the canoe in 1887, paying $38 — the equivalent of $1,388.90 in modern currency.
