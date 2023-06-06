OWOSSO — Carnival rides, elephant ears and parade floats make for some of the gaudier aspects of the annual Curwood Festival, but heritage is also a big part of the proceedings.

Tucked away near the banks of the Shiawassee River, a dedicated cadre of historic reenactors spent the run of the festival educated visitors on how folks lived in olden times, covering everything from what pioneer-era people ate, to how they defended themselves from potential threats to life or limb.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.