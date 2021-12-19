DONATION TO GOODFELLOWS

Courtesy Photo DONATION TO GOODFELLOWS The Shiawassee County Area Brewers Society recently made a donation to the Shiawassee Goodfellows. From left are Secretary-Treasurer Lynne Gerding, past President of Goodfellows and longtime Shiawassee Owosso Kiwanis member Edwin Hildebrant, Kiwanian David Hood Jr. accepting the check of $700 from SCABS President Eric Hildebrant. Also pictured are SCABS Vice President Dustin Nolph and Greg Gerding, past SCABS president and club founder. Goodfellows has utilized 100% of its donations to purchase warm clothing annually for children in Shiawassee County and is now under the leadership of Robert Dorcey.

donation made

