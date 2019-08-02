OWOSSO — It’s “kitten season” and Community Cats is having a kitten shower and foster event Saturday in downtown.
Community Cats invites the public to a kitten shower and foster event Saturday near the fountain from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the farmers market.
Adult cats and kittens are neutered/spayed and have had at least their first vaccination. Kittens will be available for either adoption or to foster until they can be adopted.
The “baby registry” is filled with items: Support Community Cats and fosters with donations of dry and wet kitten food, kitten bottles, kitten milk replacement, kitty litter, paper towels, small foam or paper plates, heating pads, pet beds, pee pads, old hand or bath towels and sheets, and lots of toys.
A gift of $25 will spay or neuter one cat. Community Cats’ goal is to reduce the number of unwanted and unplanned kittens in the county. Visit paypal.me/ccofowosso and type in the amount. Checks can be made out to Community Cats and mailed to the Shiawassee Humane Society, 2752 W. Bennington Road. Email CCofOwosso@gmail.com and check Community Cats of Owosso’a Facebook page for updates and opportunities.
The adoption fee for adults is $25; $50 for kittens. If people adopt two kittens, each kitten is $40.
An organization well worth supporting doing great community good.
