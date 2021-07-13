SAGINAW — Nicholas J. George, 21, of Owosso, recently pleaded no contest to several charges in the drunken driving death of 23-year-old Darien Hain in May 2019.
George pleaded nolo contendre July 6 to charges of OWI causing death, OWI causing serious injury and reckless driving causing death in Saginaw County’s 10th Circuit Court. A charge of reckless driving causing serious impairment was dismissed.
No sentencing date is listed in Saginaw County court records.
George was bound over to circuit court on four charges Nov. 1, 2019. The case had been scheduled for trial in early 2020, but was delayed several times. George was free on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond throughout the past year.
According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, Hain, also of Owosso, was killed early on May 11, 2019, when George’s vehicle — in which Hain was a passenger — went off the road and struck a tree while westbound in the 12000 block of Fergus Road.
George and one other occupant were taken to an area hospital in what a Saginaw County Sheriff’s sergeant said at the time was serious condition. Officials said George received minor injuries in the rollover crash while a 26-year-old male passenger suffered a broken arm.
Police did not release George’s blood alcohol content, except to say it was allegedly over the legal limit of 0.08.
Hain was a 2014 graduate of Owosso High School.
