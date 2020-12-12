Owosso council considers rezoning Monroe Street property

OWOSSO — The city has moved to rezone 2.4 vacant acres from light industrial to two-family residential to prepare the property for potential future residential development.
On Monday, Owosso City Council members set a public hearing on the rezoning for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021, to take place during a virtual city council meeting.
In November, planning commission members recommended the rezoning. Final approval rests with the city council.
The city-owned land, 210 Monroe St., is on the north side of the road between Saginaw and Park streets, next to a rail line. It is surrounded by a mix of uses: light industrial and commercial to the north; residential to the south; industrial to the east; and industrial/commercial to the west.
The city’s proposed 2020 master plan identifies a need within Owosso for more housing, including higher density housing. One specified location is “transition” neighborhoods — areas that connect industrial or commercial with residential.
If the rezoning to R-2 is approved by council after the public hearing, the following land uses will be permitted:
n All uses available in single-family zoning districts
n Two-family dwellings (such as condominiums, townhouses)
n Dwelling for not more than three aged and physically handicapped persons
n Bed-and-breakfast operations
n Family day care homes, foster family group homes and foster family homes, subject to restrictions
n Accessory buildings incident to any permitted use
Following a Nov. 23 public hearing during which no residents spoke, planning commission members made several findings with respect to the criteria that must be considered in making a recommendation and by the city council in making a decision.
The first criterion is whether the rezoning is consistent with the goals, policies and future land use map in the master plan.
Planning commissioners found: “While the current future land use map identifies this area as industrial, it is import to highlight what is proposed in the city’s new draft master plan… It is our belief that this rezoning would significantly improve the neighborhood and would not be in conflict with the overall goals of the master plan, nor impact the intent of the zoning ordinance.”
The draft master plan, up for approval next spring, identifies the area of Washington and Monroe streets as a “transitional zone between commercial and industrial uses and a residential neighborhood.”
Regarding the second criterion, whether the site’s physical features are compatible with the permitted uses, planning commission members found compatibility.
At the Nov. 23 meeting, City Manager Nathan Henne discussed the environmental history of the property. He noted underground storage tanks were removed in 1999 or 2000. Soil samples were taken and PCB contamination was present. The lot is now a part of a Brownfield Redevelopment study. If the land is developed, a number of action items would have to be completed before construction could begin. As a contaminated site, the land will be tracked by the state regarding any development.
Planning commission members also found the rezoning compatible with uses surrounding the property and city infrastructure and services sufficient to accommodate the proposed rezoning uses.
Finally, commission members found an apparent demand for the types of uses permitted in the proposed rezoning district: “We find that there is high demand for new housing throughout the City of Owosso and surrounding areas.
“While there is no imminent development proposed for this site, the city is positioning itself to have vacant, city-owned property available for redevelopment as opportunities present themselves.”
