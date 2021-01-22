OWOSSO — The city engineer will look into whether all of Lee Street, just north of Central Elementary, should be changed to a one-way street to address significant traffic problems during student dropoff and pickup times.
Responding to a Lee Street resident’s request made during Tuesday’s virtual Owosso City Council meeting, Mayor Chris Eveleth asked that the city engineer explore different options for addressing traffic problems, including making all of Lee a one-way street or stepping up police enforcement.
Lee, from Ada Street east to M-52, already is one-way. West from Ada to Clark Avenue the street allows two-way traffic.
The resident, Tom Kurtz, who lives west of Ada, said “traffic has been chaotic” on Lee, with people parking on both sides of the street, in both directions, making it impossible for drivers to pass through.
He said street parking woes have been particularly bad this year, since more parents are dropping off their kids at school, presumably because of COVID-19 concerns.
Kurtz said he was reaching out to council because he has not been able to get help through other avenues. He asked that all of Lee be made a one-way street or that traffic rules be more strictly enforced.
Chief Kevin Lenkart said the Public Safety Department has received “considerable calls” regarding parking around Central, a perennial problem which he acknowledged has worsened this school year.
The chief said his officers are enforcing traffic rules at the critical times each day. In addition, he has worked with school staff to get the word out to parents about following traffic rules.
“It seems like it’s always a struggle to get people to abide by the parking rules,” Lenkart said.
Central is located along busy M-52, flanked to the north and south by Oliver and Lee streets. The parking lot for the school is small.
(1) comment
Daily strict enforcement aka tickets to the offenders would definitely help alleviate the traffic/parking issues.
