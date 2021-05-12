OWOSSO — The city’s 2021-22 budget will include nearly $1 million more in expenditures than revenues, council heard Tuesday during a workshop on the document because of unexpected capital improvements.
Some of the projects the city plans on financing this fiscal year include a retaining wall next to the Shiawassee River near city hall, a new police car and body cameras for Owosso Public Safety officers, upgrading the city’s information technology, and other items.
The city took no action on the proposed budget Tuesday.
City Manager Nate Henne estimated the general fund budget for the upcoming year at about $8.7 million, with revenues of $7.9 million — which leaves a deficit of $822,000 to be paid from the city’s fund balance. Henne noted approximately 50 percent of the city’s revenue is from property taxes.
Overall, including dedicated funds such as water and sewer, total city expenditures could be about $29 million.
Nearly every city fund except major street, the historical fund and the fleet maintenance fund is forecast to run a deficit.
The Public Safety Department is among the largest general fund costs with a budget proposed at $2.26 million, nearly the same as 2020-21.
The city will receive $1.4 million in funding from the federal government as part of the American Recovery Act, and is hopeful the funds will be used for upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Henne also noted the city will pay $500,000 from the unassigned fund to the Municipal Employee Retirement System (MERS) to cover employee retirement and benefit costs.
The budget proposal forecasts $50,000 in marijuana licensing revenue, more than double the previous year. The city also will receive $84,000 in marijuana tax revenue sharing.
During the discussion, Mayor Chris Eveleth expressed a desire to dedicate funding to the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market. Henne said city attorney Scott Gould had cautioned against doing so, because the Shiawassee Regional Chamber will soon become the fiduciary for the market, and legal issues could arise.
Council member Nick Pidek said that even though the city would be purchasing a new computer server, recent hacks of governmental agencies show the need to take security seriously. He also suggested a cloud-based system that could potentially cost less.
Henne said city employees have recently completed cybersecurity training that teaches them to spot potential fake emails often used by hackers.
The council also discussed upcoming renovations to the Gould House, and seeking a new Owosso Historical Commission director. Henne has been filling that position on an interim basis.
