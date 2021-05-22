CORUNNA — An Owosso man charged with threatening to go to Washington, D.C., and “shoot Democrats” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration is considering taking his case to trial, according to his attorney.
Richard Maurer, 65, was charged with a single felony count of false report or threat of terrorism following Facebook posts and statements in January.
William Amadeo, Maurer’s attorney, said negotiations over a plea have stalled in the case.
“At this point we are filing motions and strongly believe that Dick Maurer should be afforded First Amendment protection,” Amadeo said via email. “While I respect (Shiawassee County Prosecutor) Scott Koerner a great deal, we may not come to a resolution on this matter and a trial is a distinct possibility.”
The case was the subject of a status conference May 14 in 35th Circuit Court.
Maurer was charged after the FBI and U.S. Secret Service examined his social media activity and messages. A search warrant was executed at Maurer’s residence, and police found several semi-automatic weapons and body armor, which were confiscated.
Maurer was arraigned on the felony charge in 66th District Court Jan. 22 before Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty and posted a $75,000 surety bond Jan. 25, according to court records. His case was bound over to 35th Circuit Court Feb. 5.
No further hearings in the case have been scheduled. Jury trials are currently on hold due to COVID numbers in Michigan and Shiawassee County.
Maurer was at the Jan. 6 Washington, D.C., riot that challenged the validity of Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump, which turned into an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
False report or threat of terrorism is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and/or a $20,000 fine. Additionally, police and prosecutors can seek restitution to pay for the costs of investigation and prosecution.
Maurer has prior misdemeanor assault, firearm and drug convictions that date to the 1970s.
As part of his bond requirements, Maurer is prohibited from using social media or possessing firearms.
