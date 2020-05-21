OWOSSO TWP. — Catholic Charities has partnered with Good360 and Toys for Tots to help provide toys and games to children and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive-thru will open at 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday in the Catholic Charities’ parking lot, 1480 N. M- 52, Ste. 1.
This giveaway takes place during normal food pantry hours during which the group gives away groceries and personal needs items every Monday,Wednesday and Friday.
“This last few months have been rough for people emotionally as well as financially,” CEO Vicky Schultz said. “Our clients become like family to us and with all of the stress and anxiety that COVID-19 has created, we thought it was time for a little fun!”
The toys have been supplied by Good360, a national nonprofit based in the Washington, D.C., area and is a global leader in product philanthropy. Together with Toys for Tots they have provided hundreds of toys to distribute to the community.
