Owosso apartment project gets green light

OWOSSO — Owosso City Council members Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request by a developer who plans to turn the former Wesleyan Church at 715 S. Washington St., and nearby parcels, into apartments and townhouses.
Council members cited the need for local housing and the plan’s compatibility with the surrounding residential neighborhood as they voted to rezone four parcels along Washington and Park Street from business, and one-and-two family zoning to multiple-family residential.
“My opinion overall is that we have so many empty lots and buildings, and a need for housing,” council member Dan Law said. “I’d love to see a development like this. … It’s nice to see something productive done, and this is. I love it. I’m all for it.”
Robert and Jayne Sutton of DeWitt, who own several rental properties in Owosso, have said they plan to build 15 apartments inside the vacant church, and another 14 units, possibly townhouses, from the ground up on adjacent former church property.
The council vote followed a public hearing during which Thomas Brown, who has lived on Park Street for 46 years, said he had a lot of questions about the developer’s plan, including how water and sewer would be set up.
“I don’t know how this is going to affect my property values and my neighbors’ property values — if low rent is coming,” he said.
Robert Sutton responded that he and his wife “really like the (Owosso) area” and intend for their project to “really bring the neighborhood up.
“We’re looking to make this a more beautiful place,” Sutton said. “It’s not going to be cheap apartments. The first phase will be inside the (church) building.”
He said because the exterior of the church is “in great shape” it won’t be changed except for a few “touch-ups” to the facade.
“The upper level will be higher-end apartments, and the lower level, more affordable,” he said, adding that the parking lot will remain in the center of the 2.5-acre property.
“We’re going to keep it looking attractive as we’re going down the road,” he added.
Sutton has said the upper-level apartments will feature high ceilings and existing stained glass. Rental units will start at about $600 to $700 per month, he said.
He and his wife plan to invest $500,000 to $600,000 on the first phase, and another $1.2 million to construct the separate townhouse buildings, he has said.
Sutton said Monday he would be willing to meet with affected homeowners to answer more questions, as requested by Thomas.
The rezonings were recommended by the Owosso Planning Commission Sept. 27, subject to council approval. City planner Justin Sprague said in city documents that rezoning the parcels doesn’t conflict with the city’s recently revised master plan, which envisions multi- and single-family residential in the area around the church.
Council member Janae Fear, who also serves on the planning commission, said fellow commissioners are “fully on board” with the Suttons’ plan and have no concerns.
“We’re excited,” she said.
For the project to proceed, subsequent approvals by the planning commission will be needed, including of site plans detailing parking, lighting, landscaping and building materials.
A request to rezone the main church property to business by online pet frog purveyor Josh’s Frogs, based in Owosso, was approved two years ago. However, the property sale fell through and instead Josh’s Frogs expanded to different, larger space in Durand.
Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, noted the property’s “interesting history” with Josh’s Frogs and expressed support for the Suttons’ plan.
Horvath has been pushing for years to increase the local housing stock as a spur to economic growth in Shiawassee County.
“We have gotten to know the Suttons and they are wonderful people,” he said. “We know there is a huge need for housing in the area. This is a market rate opportunity and will repurpose a great historical building that is walkable to downtown.
“This plan really fits the mission we’re going for here: to bring more housing to the city.”
Mayor Chris Eveleth said he likes the project because it preserves the residential character of the neighborhood and will be “good for home values.” He noted housing is “a top priority” in Owosso.
Robert Sutton said he’s aiming for construction to begin in spring 2022.
The church on Washington Street has sat empty since 2017, when the two Wesleyan churches in the Owosso area merged into the Northgate Wesleyan Church, 1687 N. M-52 in Owosso Township.
