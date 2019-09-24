OWOSSO — After a run of 118 years, the charter for Owosso-Saginaw Elks Lodge No. 47 has been revoked because of numerous charter violations, according to a national Elks official.
The lodge, located at 524 S. Washington St., lost its charter Sept. 9 and will remain closed unless members step forward to work with the national organization to correct the violations and reinstate the charter, the official said.
“We have been working with them for a couple of years, but there has been a continuing, major problem,” James Nichelson, chairman of Past National Presidents, said Monday. “You can’t be a lodge if you don’t do the things that are required.”
An executive order from the national group cites several violations, including:
n “Continually failing” to maintain a sound financial condition
n Failing to create budgets
n Failing to contribute to the Elks National Foundation for two years
n Failing to send a representative to the Elks national convention for several years
n Failing to control the lodge’s charity inventory
n Failing to submit a financial report
n A breakdown in communication between the local lodge and higher-up officials
n Improperly allowing the 34 of 121 members who are delinquent in dues to participate in lodge activities
Nichelson said the national Elks has appointed three trustees to take over and preserve the lodge’s assets. Lodge No. 47 reportedly owns the lodge building — a former train depot — but not the land on which it sits.
If the local group does not “get it together” within five years, Nichelson said, the assets will be turned over to the state organization.
“We are optimistic that the remaining good Elks would remain interested in re-chartering,” he said. “We would be happy to work with them. It’s a tragedy for a community to lose an Elks lodge.”
Jackie Hess, the former exalted leader of Lodge No. 47, said Monday members made the decision to close the lodge a few weeks ago and the national organization “came in and closed it.”
She said that, like other service organizations, the lodge was hurt by insufficient membership, and lack of participation among members.
“We had a lack of participation because our members didn’t have time,” Hess said. “They were all younger people, in their 30s and 40s, with jobs and families, and only a few older ones.”
She said for a few years now, the lodge hasn’t had enough older members who are retired and have the extra time to keep the group going.
“All the things we could provide to the community…” she said. “There were so many things we provided.”
Lodge No. 47 has hosted many events for the benefit of the community. For example, in February the group — along with Footprints of Michigan — conducted a shoe giveaway. Last year, the lodge presented a Veterans Day breakfast, serving free food for veterans. In 2016, lodge members collected bottled water for Flint residents in response to the water crisis.
Nichelson noted that last year, the national Elks actually gained in membership.
“We’re doing something right somewhere,” he said.
When the Owosso Elks Lodge was formed in 1901, it boasted 150 members. Two years later, membership had grown to 500. After moving to various locations, Elks members purchased the old Grand Trunk Depot on Washington.
The national group, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, is a fraternal group with hundreds of thousands of members and a 150-year history. There is a network of nearly 2,000 lodges in communities across the country.
According to its mission statement, the Elks’ aim is to instill the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity; promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of members; promote American patriotism and cultivate good fellowship.
Elks members spend $80 million each year nationally on programs that fit with the group’s stated mission.
