OWOSSO — Police have announced a rash of larcenies from vehicles, along with providing tips for curbing such incidents.
Wednesday, the Owosso Police Department said in a Facebook post it is investigating more than 10 thefts from vehicles since Monday. The thefts occurred in two areas — West Oliver Street and near Baker College of Owosso.
Most of the larcenies were from unlocked vehicles, police said.
Police officials said residents can help prevent larcenies from their cars by taking “these simple steps” every time they exit their cars:
— Remove all valuable items from your car, including garage door openers.
— Lock your car doors.
— Keep an eye out for suspicious activity, and contact the police if observed.
“With your help, we can get the word out that Owosso is not an easy target,” the post states.
Residents reporting a vehicle theft should call 911 if it is an emergency. If it is not an emergency, call Shiawassee County Central Dispatch at (989) 743-9111.
