CALEDONIA TWP. — As of today, all Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service, including the local office on Gould Street.
Officials said the decision protects “the population we serve — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and our employees during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, we are still able to provide critical services.”
Social Security said its online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. If you need help from Social Security:
First, use the online services. People may apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and much more — from anywhere and from any of your devices.
If you cannot conduct Social Security business online, check the online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact a local office. A local office still will be able to provide services over the phone.
If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, Social Security will call you over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, Social Security will call you to discuss alternatives for continuing with the hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing.
The call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. government phone.
If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, call (800) 772-1213 (TTY (800) 325-0778).
