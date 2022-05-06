OWOSSO — The Owosso Parkinson Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., Owosso.
The special guest for the evening will be Penny Forbid, who will be speaking about whole wellness.
Forbid will also talk about mental health.
If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, the group encourages you to attend. Questions about the Parkinson Support Group can be directed to Karen Prussner at (989) 723-6901.
The Council on Aging can be reached at (989) 723-8875.
