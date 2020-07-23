Owosso City Council OKs Washington Park rezoning

OWOSSO — A plan to build a middle-income, single-family housing development in the city of Owosso has gotten a green light from the Owosso City Council.
On Monday, council members unanimously approved rezoning the 2.38-acre setting for Washington Park, located at the corner of Washington and Wesley streets, from low rise multiple family to low rise multiple family with planned unit development.
“I think this is an awesome concept,” Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth said before the vote. “We’re growing our tax base and water usage (with this development). There’s a lot of public good to be done here. I’m supportive of the project and I really appreciate it.”
Last month, the Owosso Planning Commission approved the rezoning request that paves the way for Washington Park — a planned traditional neighborhood of 14 homes situated on a vacant meadow lined with trees.
Each home, estimated to cost $125,000 to $175,000, will be about 1,293 square feet. Once completed, Washington Park will be the city’s first new single-family housing development since 2004.
A planned unit development is a community of homes which includes ownership of a “lot” with common areas owned by a homeowner’s association or collectively by all invested parties, similar to a condominium.
City Manager Nathan Henne said Monday he initially wondered why the land hadn’t been developed before, but then found out there are no water or sewer lines to the property. The lines are costly to install.
Longtime Owosso resident Tom Cook and his wife, Anna Owens, own Bailey Park Homes, the limited profit company that is developing Washington Park. Cook said during the council meeting that they are looking into financing mechanisms and/or grants to pay for water and sewer service.
Resident Michael Erfouth said about the planned development, “I love what they’re doing,” adding that he hopes the project includes sidewalks for accessibility to other parts of Owosso.
Owens responded that a sidewalk is in fact planned along Washington.
“We also believe sidewalks are a critical piece for this community,” she said. “That way, people can walk to the high school, the middle school and Emerson (elementary). Every house has a front porch, and every house has a garage. We’re excited about it.”
Cook said early childhood program officials at the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District, located near the Washington Park site, have expressed interest in partnering with Bailey Park Homes to build a playground.
The couple have said COVID-19 delayed the original plan to break ground in the fall because the city was unable to run sewer and water lines to the property during the shutdown.
Owen and Cook are now aiming to start construction early spring 2021. However, issues regarding water and sewer installation still need to be worked out, Cook said.
“We’re going to go to work to see if we can put together an infrastructure plan to make this go forward,” he said.
The couple have said they were inspired to create Washington Park after attending a seminar given by Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership last fall about the lack of housing stock in Shiawassee County.
Their vision was to construct a traditional Owosso neighborhood with some modern features.
The homes are stand-alone structures featuring three bedrooms, two baths and a front porch. A row of eight houses faces a second row of six homes. There’s a 17-foot-wide common sidewalk and courtyard between the rows of houses where children can play, as well as a separate playground. Garages and egresses for vehicles are located behind the houses.
Cook, the executive director of the Cook Family Foundation, enjoyed a successful career as a city planner in California before returning to his hometown to raise two children. He is a former deputy director for the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
He also served four years on the Owosso City Council.
Owens has a background in sales and for 25 years was a small business owner and operator at Wolverine Sign Works in Owosso. She has supervised many residential development projects over the years, and said she has always been interested in housing.
The couple have been active in their community, supporting opportunities in the arts, cleaning up the environment and promoting the benefits of strong neighborhoods.
