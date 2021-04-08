Pleasant View donates to pantry effort

OWOSSO — The Community Relations Team at Pleasant View recently raised money for the Shiawassee Hunger Network food pantry.
“We recognize the challenges that many have been faced with due to the pandemic,” Pleasant View public relations manager Rachel Baldwin said via email. “We received such a huge outpour of support from the community, that we wanted to do something to give back.”
Pleasant View presented YMCA Executive Director Laura Archer with the $1,100 check Tuesday at the YMCA.
