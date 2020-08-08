OWOSSO — A calf, sheep, goats, bunnies and a pair of donkeys are enough to brighten up anybody’s day.
Just ask the residents at Oliver Woods Retirement Village, who on Thursday enjoyed a parade of farm animals, compliments of Shiawassee County Farm Bureau volunteers and other area farmers.
“I think it’s great,” three-year resident Pat Ash said. “They go out of their way here to make things enjoyable for us.”
Oliver Woods Animal Day, presented for the past six years, was organized a little differently this time because of coronavirus safety precautions. Instead of inviting residents outside to interact with the animals, volunteers led the critters past residents’ windows.
Avianna Jackson, who lives on a farm in Shiawassee Township, brought two donkeys, Maxwell and Baxter, to participate in the parade.
“Maxwell and Baxter really love attention,” Jackson said. “I thought it would be a good field trip for them. And they’re super-friendly, I thought they might help residents in these uncertain times.”
Organizers said the main purpose of Animal Day is to bring smiles to the residents and give them the chance to see firsthand some of the well-cared-for farm animals from around Shiawassee County.
“I think Animal Day is really important, not only because we get to interact with the residents at Oliver Woods, but because they get to see farm animals,” said Hanna Dutcher, Shiawassee County Farm Bureau’s promotion and education representative.
“This is a rural community and so many residents have a strong connection to farm animals. We want them to feel that connection again.”
After the parade, organizers said they planned to line up the animals outside and step back, enabling some residents to venture outdoors to see them up close.
“We won’t be involved in that part, for the residents’ safety,” Dutcher said.
Oliver Woods resident Ruth McCarty, 89, got to hold a Holland lop rabbit while seated on the patio outside her assisted living apartment.
“This is wonderful. She’s so soft,” said McCarty, who is such an animal lover she cuts sharp branches off trees so they won’t poke the eyes of the deer who pass through the Oliver Woods property.
Sue Klim, owner of Klim’s Rabbit Tree farm in Venice Township, brought the Holland lop and a lionhead rabbit to Animal Day.
“It takes the residents back to cherished memories of their childhood,” Klim said. “For a moment, they can forget what’s happening now.”
Other farmers who participated include Jim Ritter of Ritter Farms in Burns Township, who brought a calf, saying his family is involved in the Shiawassee County Fair and are dedicated to promoting the dairy industry. Attendees included Tim Kiesling, president of the Shiawassee County Farm Bureau.
As the two-hour event kicked off, Brandy Quaderer, life enrichment coordinator at Oliver Woods, thanked Farm Bureau members and the other volunteers.
“The residents are so excited,” she said. “It means a lot to them. It’s very touching to watch them with the animals.”
